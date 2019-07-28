Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
View Map
Howard L. Bundy


1929 - 2019
Howard L. Bundy Obituary

Howard L. Bundy

May 6, 1929-July 26, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Howard L. Bundy, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Davenport.

Howard was born on May 6, 1929 in La Harpe, IL, the son of Benjamin Sr. and Pearl (Gilmore) Bundy. He married Dorothy Jean Belknap on July 5, 1949 in La Harpe, IL. He worked as the Foreman at: Bertman Electric in Rock Island for 9 years, Skills, Inc., Moline for 5 years, and Rock Island Tobacco Co., for 20 years retiring in 1994. Howard was a member of First Baptist Church, Davenport. He was an avid bowler for 38 years, bowling in local bowling leagues, and city and state of Illinois tournaments. Howard loved to play cards with family and friends and putting together jigsaw puzzles. He enjoyed traveling with his family to various casinos.

Howard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Bundy, Rock Island; daughter, Susan (Charlie) Johnson, Bettendorf; and sister, Margaret Weatherington, Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Lou Weatherington; brothers, Kenneth, Paul, and Benjamin Bundy Jr.; and brother-in-laws, James and Lloyd Weatherington.

Online condolences may be left to Howard's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019
