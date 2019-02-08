Hubert L. Clinton January 22, 1949-January 29, 2019 DAVENPORT-Hubert L. Clinton was born on January 22, 1949 to Jessie and Viola (Creer) Clinton in Meridian, Mississippi. He was the 12th of 13 children. Hubert, also known as Kong, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Davenport Friends Church, 1915 Ridgeview Drive, Davenport, Iowa at 1:00 PM. Memorials can be made to the Family. Hubert loved his family, his wife, all of his children and friends. He was very passionate about Taekwondo, where he earned a Third Degree Black Belt. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, winning many trophies for trick riding. He lived life to the fullest. Hubert appreciated travelling. He was a leader and never a follower; a very successful businessman with many talents in which he displayed throughout his adult life. He also enjoyed watching Westerns and Science Fiction movies. Hubert always protected his loved ones; he would do anything for us. We watched as he ascended to Heaven gracefully as a Dove. Although we lost a wonderful man who will be greatly missed, we know that he will always be with us in our hearts. Hubert is survived by daughters: Angela and Katrina; sons: Michael, Hubert, Torry, Antwan, Kevin, Elijah, and Theodore, also grandchildren and great-grandchildren; wife: Kathy Clinton; sisters: Minnie Hardy, Sylvia Wilson, Sarah (Robert) Ankum, Essie (Wilson) Thomas and Betty Ann Rogers. Brothers: Abraham Clinton, William (Bessie) Clinton, and Ernest (Diane) Clinton; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, friends and a special friend Angela Willingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister and a special brother/nephew Bobby Clinton. May he rest in peace. Condolences can be posted online at orrsmortuary.com.