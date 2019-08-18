Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
4097-18th Street
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Hugh W. Brown


1930 - 2019
Hugh W. Brown Obituary

Hugh W. Brown

October 6, 1930-August 11, 2019

BETTENDORF-Hugh W. Brown, 88, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Iowa City.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097-18th Street, Bettendorf. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00– 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to mass Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the VFW or Leukemia Research Foundation. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Hugh was born October 6, 1930 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the son of Joseph G. and Margaret (Fairgrieve) Brown. He graduated from Albert Lea High School. Hugh served his country in the United States Army from 1951 – 1954. After his discharge, Hugh graduated from Dunwoody Baking School in 1956. He married Therese M. Bertin June 23, 1962 in Paris, France.

Hugh owned and operated a family bakery in Albert Lea, Minnesota and then Brown's Pastries in Bettendorf for 20 years before retiring in 1996. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, reading, completing word puzzles. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family and when his children were younger, he took many home movies which his family cherishes.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Therese; children, Marianne Hynes of Kona, Hawaii, Anne Marie (Max Ranney) Brown of Wichita, Kansas, Elisabeth (John) Nelson, Moline, and Joseph H. Brown, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Karl (Samantha) Hynes, Jr, Las Vegas, Yvonne (Chris) Fisher, Jacksonville, Florida, Kris Hynes and Kraig Hynes, Kona, Hawaii, Benjamin Nelson, St. Louis, and Lucas Ranney Brown, Wichita, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Cody Fisher and Kaila Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Grieg Harmenson and Williamila Behrends.

Online condolences may be expressed by www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 18, 2019
