Hugo Schramm February 28, 1925-February 6, 2019 MUSCATINE-Hugo Schramm, 93, of Muscatine, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Lutheran Living. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at the Eliza Community Center. Private family inurnment will take place at Eliza Creek Cemetery later this Spring. Memorials may be directed to the Eliza Ladies Aide or Eliza Creek Cemetery in Hugo's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services are caring for Hugo's arrangements and his family. Hugo Max Schramm was born on February 28, 1925 in Denison, Iowa, the son of Hugo Paul and Minnie (Weinbrandt) Schramm. Following his high school departure, Hugo went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marines during World War II. On June 9, 1946, he was united in marriage to Shirley Hollrah in Denison, Iowa. Hugo had worked as a carpenter in the area for many years before retiring as a finish carpenter from Knutson Construction in Muscatine. He was a member of the Eliza Community Church. Hugo enjoyed woodworking, working on his farm with the livestock, fishing, panning for gold and making jewelry out of gemstones. Hugo will be deeply missed by his children, Gene (Cheryl Fletcher) Schramm of Muscatine, Dawn Reber of Rapid City, South Dakota, Denise (Edward) Ziegenhorn of Eliza, Illinois and Roxane (Kyle) Anders of Buffalo Prairie, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; one brother, Al (Irene) Schramm of Hay Springs Nebraska; and longtime companion, Darlene Martin of Muscatine. Hugo was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and two sisters, Ruby Carstensen and Lil Schramm.