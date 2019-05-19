Ila B. Thoensen

July 18, 1924-May 16, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Ila B. Thoensen, 94, of Blue Grass, IA joined her loving husband, Lloyd on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Ila was born a daughter of Richard and Ina (Sutliff) Shannon on July 18, 1924 in Campbell, CA. She was united in marriage to Lloyd M. Thoensen on July 20, 1946 in Davenport, IA. Ila proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944-1946 and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from the Blue Grass Post Office after 25 years of service.

Ila was a kind, likeable woman who was easy to talk to. During her life she enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Rich) Powell of Blue Grass, IA; son, Lee (Linda) Thoensen of Silvis, IL; grandchildren: Scott (Kim), Vicki (Bob), Luke (Teresa) and Lindsay (Josh); great grandchildren: Caleb, Owen, Cody, Levi, Reed, Jacob and Lyla; nephews, Steve, Ed and Rich; niece, Claudia; four step grandchildren; and ten step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; brother, Robert Shannon; and sister, Wilma Brown.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice and the Kahl Home for their compassionate care.