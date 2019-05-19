Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
For more information about
Ila Thoensen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ila Thoensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ila B. Thoensen


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ila B. Thoensen Obituary

Ila B. Thoensen

July 18, 1924-May 16, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Ila B. Thoensen, 94, of Blue Grass, IA joined her loving husband, Lloyd on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest in the Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home or Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ila was born a daughter of Richard and Ina (Sutliff) Shannon on July 18, 1924 in Campbell, CA. She was united in marriage to Lloyd M. Thoensen on July 20, 1946 in Davenport, IA. Ila proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944-1946 and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from the Blue Grass Post Office after 25 years of service.

Ila was a kind, likeable woman who was easy to talk to. During her life she enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Rich) Powell of Blue Grass, IA; son, Lee (Linda) Thoensen of Silvis, IL; grandchildren: Scott (Kim), Vicki (Bob), Luke (Teresa) and Lindsay (Josh); great grandchildren: Caleb, Owen, Cody, Levi, Reed, Jacob and Lyla; nephews, Steve, Ed and Rich; niece, Claudia; four step grandchildren; and ten step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; brother, Robert Shannon; and sister, Wilma Brown.

The family would like to thank Genesis Hospice and the Kahl Home for their compassionate care.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now