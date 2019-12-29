|
Imelda "Jean" Stanger
April 27, 1923-December 17, 2109
Jean passed away Tuesday, December 17th surrounded by her Family.
Imelda Jean Stanger was born on April 27, 1923 to Gustav and Mary Ludwig Fahrenbacher outside of Springfield, Illinois. She grew up on a farm during the great depression with three beloved older brothers, Frank "Bud", Elmer "Sonny", and Gilbert. Imelda later joined the Navy Waves where she met her future husband, a young marine named Harold Stanger. After World War II, they started their life together in Davenport, a cherished second hometown.
Of all the things Imelda took pride in, her family was number one. As the matriarch of a family growing past 40 descendants, she was vocal and proud of each and every one. Honest and hard-headed, she never said a bad word behind your back or gave a false compliment to your face. Her home was full of booming laughter and love for everyone who graced her front steps.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, husband, and daughter-in-law Paula Lake Stanger. She is survived by her children, Mary Carole (Dannie) Stamp of Phoenix, Phyllis Strasser of Des Moines, Gerald "Jerry" (Mary Ann) Stanger of Bettendorf, David (Deb) Stanger of Phoenix, and Thomas "Tom" Stanger of Davenport; her twelve grandchildren; her fifteen great-grandchildren; and many loving extended relatives.
