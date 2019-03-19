Imogene "Jean" Keppy

February 24, 1931-March 16, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Imogene "Jean" Keppy, 88, of Eldridge passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held in The Runge Mortuary Chapel Thursday, March 21 at 10:00am. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to or The Juvenile Diabetes Association.

Jean was born on February 24, 1931 in Davenport Iowa to Fred and Bertha Haut. After high school graduation she married Al Keppy on May 6, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2000. Jean was a loving wife, mom and grandma to her husband, two children and grandchildren. She was the family cheerleader and took extreme pride in her family's accomplishments. She worked at GM Insurance before moving to the family farm with her husband. Later in life she worked as a dairy manager at Slagles in Eldridge. Jean was also a talented seamstress, created floral arrangements, enjoyed gardening, crafts, crochet, Bingo and going to the casino with her close friends. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her kindness and sweet smile.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Bruce (Lois) Keppy and Patty (Kevin) McClung; grandchildren: Greg (Ann) Keppy and Steve Keppy; great grandchildren: Noah and Zoey: sister, Marjorie McCabe and sister-in-law, Marion Haut.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and siblings: Frank (Betty) Haut, Fred Haut Jr., Patricia (Paul) Whitmyer and Gary Haut.