Iris W. Givens

December 11, 1926-February 18, 2019

SILVIS-Funeral services for Iris W. Givens, 92, of Silvis, IL, will be 11 am Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 9-11 am Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Givens died Monday, February 18, 2019, at Genesis East Davenport, IA.

Iris Arlene Woolam was born December 11, 1926, in Bushnell, IL, the daughter of LeRoy and Sylvia Marie Evans Woolam. She married Rene Kerschieter. She later married Joseph Givens. She worked at the former John Deere Malleable and retired from the former John Deere Foundry, East Moline, after 43 years of service. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a sweet loving person who always had a smile on her face.

Survivors include her children, Regina Sheldon, Apache Junction, AZ, and Dennis Kerschieter, Moline, IL; stepchildren, J.R. (Linda) Givens, San Diego, CA, Jo Ellen Dawson, Desert Hot Springs, CA, Jeanine (Norman) Jarod, Littleton, CO;

several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Julia Ann (Bill) Walker, Luther, OK, and Thomas (Kaye) Woolam, Norman, OK.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; son, Keith Kerschieter; and brothers, Ralph Woolam and Donald Woolam.

