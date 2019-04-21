Irma M. Dresselhaus April 19, 2019 DAVENPORT-Irma M. Dresselhaus, 97, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday April 19, 2019 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Services in celebration of her life will be Tuesday April 23, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 14th and Brady, Davenport. Rev. Anne Lippincott will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4-6 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly at Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport. An additional visitation will be Tuesday at the church, from 9:30 AM till service time. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Memorials may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, of which she was a long time member. Mrs. Dresselhaus was born in 1921 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Wesley and Emma Kubik. She married Carl Dresselhaus on June 20, 1952 in Cedar Rapids. A Coe College music graduate, she did her graduate study in music at the University of Iowa. She then taught music in both the Waterloo and Cedar Rapids School System for a number of years. Since 1937 she taught piano in her homes in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City and Davenport. Over the course of 60 years she started teaching piano while in the ninth grade and paid her way through college. In addition to the enjoyment she attained in playing and teaching piano, she enjoyed gardening, reading, stitchery, traveling and time with her grandchildren. In addition to her church membership, she belonged to the Women's Society of Christian Service; served as secretary of Program Resources for WSCS and as Sunday School teacher; a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs; Mu Phi Epsilon Honorary Music Sorority; Music Students Etude Club; Junior Etude Music Club Counselor; Eastern Star; Davenport Area Retired School Personnel Association; Putnam Museum; Quad-City Plus 60 Club; and Varsity Club. Survivors include her daughter Ann Dresselhaus of Cedar Rapids, IA and sons, Paul W. (Cindi) of Pinellas Park, FL and John C. (Ann) Dresselhaus of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Amy (Ryan) Berg, Lisa, and David of Pinellas Park, FL, Andrew and Matthew of Bettendorf; sisters, Ruth Frost of Peoria, IL and JoAnne Utter of Cedar Rapids. Ann is a University of Iowa graduate with a physics and genetics concentration. She resides in Cedar Rapids, pursing her life passion in genetics by developing a new award winning working dog breed known as Alaskan Noble Companion Dogs. This designer breed has been sold throughout the world. Paul, an Augustana College graduate and attorney, married to Cindi, also an Augustana graduate. Together they have three children, Amy, Lisa, and David and two grandchildren, Rilynn and Vaughn Berg. Paul and Cindi reside in South Florida where he is a retired banking executive. John is an Iowa State graduate in Mechanical Engineering with an MBA from Drake University in Des Moines. He married Ann Rogers in 1994. Together they live with their two children, Andrew and Matthew in Bettendorf, IA. John is an owner in several Iowa businesses; US Adventure RV, Copyworks, Team Investments LLC, Pinnacle Development LLC, & Summit. Online condolences may be expressed to Mrs. Dresselhaus' family by visiting her obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.