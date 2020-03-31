Home

Isabel Joann Laney


1929 - 2020
Isabel Joann Laney Obituary

Isabel Joann Laney

November 11, 1929- March 29, 2020

GENESEO-Isabel Joann Laney, age 90, died at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline, IL on Mar 29, 2020, of natural causes.

Isabel was born November 11, 1929 to Joseph and Mary (Pier) Kovacs in Toledo OH. She married Kenneth Laney on April 30, 1949, in Toledo, OH. She retired from the R.I. Arsenal in Rock Island, IL as an Inventory Management Specialist. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, knitting and her pets.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Jeff) Connell, Janice (Bob) Moenssens, Kenneth (Alicia) Laney, and Carol (Bill) Hoyt. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Joseph Kovacs, Martin Prekop, Mary Bumbera, Lola Rohr, Julius Kovacs, Elmer Kovacs and Ernest Kovacs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society in Geneseo, IL.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 31, 2020
