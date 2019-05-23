Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory
4105 N. Division
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory
4105 N. Division
Davenport, IA
Isabel Zambrano Obituary

Isabel Zambrano

December 19, 1928-May 21, 2019

DAVENPORT-Isabel Zambrano, 90, a resident of Davenport passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at ManorCare- Utica Ridge, Davenport. Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 4105 N. Division, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport, please join the family to pray the Rosary at 6:30 to close the visitation. There will be additional visitation Saturday at church from 9:30 until the mass time. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Davenport, Iowa.

Isabel was born December 19, 1928 in Sterling, Illinois the daughter of Juan and Christina (Cervantes) Trujillo. Isabel was united in marriage to Isidore Zambrano, July 12,1943 in Sterling,

Illinois, he preceded her in death in 1962. Isabel had worked as a CNA at St. Luke's Hospital (Genesis East) for 40 years and the Kahl Home for 17 years.

She enjoyed her family most of all, cross stitching, working crossword puzzles, and traveling.

She is survived by her children and their spouses; Tom (Marilyn) Zambrano, Milan, IL, Mary (Bob) Goodwin, Tupelo, MS, Elsie (Sonny) McDonnell, Davenport; 21 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; and her brother Jack Trujillo, Silvis, IL.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 3 sons, 2 grandsons, 3 sisters, and 3 brothers. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 23, 2019
