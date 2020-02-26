|
Isabella D. Pollard
February 23, 2020
DAVENPORT-Isabella D. Pollard, 2-month-old daughter of Angela Sutton and Corry Pollard, Davenport, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, Davenport.
Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Isabella Diane Pollard was born January 2, 2020 in Davenport.
In addition to her parents Angie and Corry; survivors include her brother Eric Flowers, grandparents Essie Sutton and Jackie Smith; step grandmother Karla Kosgard, all of Davenport; aunts Lisa, Jackie, Tara Sutton, Leota Brown, Ethel Chillis, Bonnie Jenkins, Melissa and Elnora Pollard; uncles Joshua, Joseph and Jonathan Sutton, Robert Lee Buford, Arthur and Sylvester Pollard and Anthony Blanks; great aunts Edna and Kathy Smith and Patricia Motes; great uncles Tommy Smith and Cheetah Smith; and godmother Lakishya Howard.
She was preceded in death by grandparents Elnora and Mitchel Pollard.
Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020