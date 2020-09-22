1/1
Iva Lee Cutler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Iva Lee "Pat" Cutler

May 16, 1925-September 18, 2020

SILVIS-Iva Lee Cutler, 95, of Silvis, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to Covid 19 there will be no services. A celebration of Iva's life will be held at a future date. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elim Covenant Church, Moline, IL.

Iva Lee was born May 16th, 1925 in Unionville, MO., the daughter of Charley and Gladys Bruce Dooley. Iva lee married James Cutler October 20, 1940, in Princeton, MO.

During WW II Iva worked at the Rock Island Arsenal, then later briefly at I.H. Iva retired from Tri-City Pac in Silvis after 20 years. During her younger years, Iva was an excellent roller skater. Iva was a true people person who loved to be around others. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to concerts, and going to McDonalds for lunch.

Survivors include daughters Judy Martel, Moline and Linda Cutler, Silvis; grandchildren Jeffrey (Janelle) Martel, Peoria; Michael (Laura) Martel, Moline; Steven (Ronnie) Martel, Centennial, CO.; four great-grandchildren Ryan, Payton, Joshua and Jenna, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James; parents and sister Eva May; brothers Millard, Edward, Max and Lute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quad-Cities Cremation Center
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
(309) 752-8336
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quad-Cities Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved