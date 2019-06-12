Ivadell V. Primrose

October 28, 1925-June 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ivadell V. Primrose, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services for Ivadell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Alice Church of God, located at 17168 270th Street, Conrad, IA 50621. Pastor Rus Boersma will be officiating. Public visitation with the family will be held at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Alice Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed in Ivadell's name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Ivadell and her family.

Ivadell Virginia Krenzien was born on October 28, 1925 in Breda, Iowa the daughter of Richard and Wilhelmina (Nachtigal) Krenzien. She was a graduate of New London High School. On September 13, 1945, Ivadell was united in marriage to Joseph Stewart Primrose in Washington D.C.

Ivadell was a homemaker. She and Joe started a family business, Primrose Heating and Air Conditioning in Jesup. She managed the business side of the family firm for many years before retiring. Ivadell was an active member of the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, IA as well as a past member of the Scottish Heritage Society. She had a passion for gardening, quilting, music and spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Stewart Primrose, Kathryn "Kay" (Terry) Bahl and Virginia "Gin" (Randy) Popham; grandchildren: Jeremy (Tracey) Bahl, Allison (Andrew) Flanscha, Tim (Rochelle) Turner and Kimberly (Boyd) Daniel; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Annabelle Frakes, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents, Richard and Wilhelmina and one sister, Mary AnnSchei.