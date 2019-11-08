|
Ivan Even
December 29, 1940-November 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Ivan Even, 78, of Davenport, will be 11am Saturday, November 9 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 Division Street, Davenport. Per his wish, the rite of cremation will follow Mass. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. The family will greet friends Saturday at church beginning at 9am until the time of the service. Ivan passed away Thursday, November 6, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.
Ivan Gregory Even was born December 29, 1940 in Cascade, Iowa, son of Louis and Appolonia (Herrig) Even. He graduated from Loras College and served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a second lieutenant. Ivan married Mary Woodhouse September 28, 1968 in Dubuque, Iowa. They have celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Ivan was a claim representative with State Farm Insurance for 33 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory, the American Legion Post 26 and the Knights of Columbus. Ivan enjoyed time with his family, poker at the KC's and Hawkeye sports.
Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Hospitals.
Survivors include his wife, Mary, Davenport; children: Andrea Even, Timothy (Theresa) Even, and Jennifer Trucke; grandchildren, Anna, Nicholas, Benjamin and Grace, and Josh (dec), Derek and Matt; great-grandchildren Severyn, Evan, Rylie, Nolan; siblings, Gloria Kritz, Barbara (Jerry) Esser, and JoAnn Stokesberry. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dale, Duane and Robert.
