J'Lynn Ann Beason
2002 - 2020
J'Lynn Ann Beason

July 8, 2002- September 21, 2020

J'Lynn Ann Beason, 18, of Davenport, Iowa went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Rest in Heaven baby girl.

A Home Going Service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Runge Mortuary,

838 E Kimberly Road in Davenport. Visitation is two hours before the Home Going between 12:00-2:00pm. Our beloved Bishop J. R. Horton from Gospel Mission Temple will be officiating the Home Going Service.

J'Lynn Ann Beason was born July 8, 2002 in Rock Island, Illinois to her mother Jenny Lynn Whitfield and Father Termaine DeMicheal Beason.

J'lynn joined Gospel Mission Temple at an early age. She loved God and loved her church. She was a loving and caring soul. She always had a smile and a hug for everyone she came in contact with. In her short life she made many friends who she cared about dearly. She loved spending quality time with all of her family and loved laughing and joking around with her baby sister and her brother. J'lynn enjoyed anything that involved being outdoors especially bike riding, swimming and all sports. She also enjoyed singing. J'lynn had so many goals she had planned. She loved doing different styles to her hair and had planned on going to college to become a hair stylist. J'lynn loved her job and was currently working at Steak and Shake in Davenport. J'lynn had attended North High School in Davenport.

J'lynn is survived by her parents, Jenny Lynn Whitfield and Termaine DeMichael Beason(Tiffany Pendelton); stepfather, Demetrius Tigue; siblings, D'Ante Whitfield and Faithe Tigue; aunts, Delores Donelson (Aundre) Nicki Hill, Louise Hill, Turkessa Beason, Stephanie Whitfield and Rose Lohse; uncle, Willie Lohse (Rose); grandparents, Barbara Whitfield, Willie and Jutta Whitfield and Donnie Hill; and a host of cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother and sister (Tigue Twins); grandmother, Linda Ann Beason; uncle, Brian Lee Whitfield; and great aunts, Gwen Beason, Cheryl Beason, Gloria Irving, and Cynthia Beason.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
OCT
3
Service
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Memories & Condolences
