J. Robert Bunn
August 11, 1925-November 17, 2019
CLARENCE-J. Robert Bunn, age 94, passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019 at the Clarence Nursing Home. Services will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time at the church. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Clarence with military rights.
Bob was born August 11, 1925 in Bloomington, Illinois to William C. and Edith Hughes Bunn. He married Wilma Adams Bachman on November 19, 1976 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence.
Survivors include his wife Wilma; children Deb (Bill) Schwitzer of Tipton, Karen Stott of Oakland, Iowa, Lynnette Bunn of Alexandria, Virginia, Steven (Jodi) Bunn of Princeton, Iowa, Brad Bachman of Stanwood, and Teri (Dave) Petersen of Davenport; grandchildren Laura (Nick) Ludwig, Courtney (Jerad) Corbin, Jordin (Christian) Pitt, Karalyn Stott, James Ross Stott, Avery Bunn, Karli Bunn, and Hannah Bachman; great grandchildren Logan, Autumn, and Lily Ludwig and Eleanor Pitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers and a sister.
Bob was a former President of Clarence Savings Bank and former superintendent of the Sunday school at St. John's. He was very active in his community and church and served many roles in both, and was also one of the founding fathers of Kirkwood Community College. Bob graduated from the University of Iowa in 1949 and was an AVID Hawkeye supporter and fan. Bob proudly served in the Navy from July 1943 until January 1, 1946 as a 2nd class radioman. He enjoyed wintering in Arizona, playing golf, and was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Bob. Please leave memories and condolences at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 19, 2019