Jack C. Walston Sr. October 1, 1933-May 25, 2019 DAVNEPORT-Jack Charles Walston Sr., 85, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Jack was born on October 1, 1933 to William and Margaret (Windel) Walston in Rock Island, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Rosella Baugh on April 7, 1962 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. He worked as a warehouse manager at the Quad City Times for over 36 years. Jack was a loving father and husband and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed doing yard work, bowling, baking, wood-working and traveling. He loved spending time with his only grandson in the garage working on cars, just like his boys when they were younger. Growing up he enjoyed taking his boys fishing in Minnesota. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan and was also a member of the Elk's and Plus 60 Club. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Rosella; children, Jack Walston Jr., of Minnesota, and Scott (Lori) Walston of Waterloo, Iowa; grandson, Scott Walston II of Waterloo, Iowa; and sister, Lois Reed of Davenport, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Albert and Richard.