|
Jack Hillier
May 6, 1926-November 4, 2019
MUSCATINE-Jack Hillier, 93, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home.
Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Luncheon will follow the graveside service at the American Legion.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to UnityPoint Hospice for taking such great care of Jack.
Pallbearers are Brian Hetzler, Bill Hetzler, Daulton Hetzler, Carson Hetzler, David Ashby, and Everett Ulch. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Snider, Brynn Hetzler, Makenzee Hetzler, Keith Lange and Jason Hetzler.
Jack was born May 6, 1926, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Joseph and Martha Wilson Hillier. He married Marian Snider on November 28, 1949.
He worked for Bendix Corp for 18 years and also worked for Muscatine schools for 12 years as a custodian, then later retired. Jack was a member of the , The Moose and American Legion Post #27. He was in the army during WWII.
Jack enjoyed fishing, watching the Cubs, NASCAR, and his grandsons race.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Marian, of Muscatine; daughter, Patricia Hetzler and her husband, Curtis, of Fruitland; Son, James Hillier of Muscatine; his grandsons, Brian Hetzler and his wife, Stacey, of Davenport and Jason Hetzler and his wife, Kim, of Muscatine; four great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Norman Hillier.