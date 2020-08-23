Jack King

July 20, 1934-August 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Like any confident fisherman, Jack King (July 20, 1934- August 16, 2020)longtime resident of Davenport, Iowa, approached every outing on the water expecting to catch his limit. It did not matter to him if anybody else was reeling anything in, or if the conditions were optimal for a banner day. He just knew that he could always get the best of what the pond, stream, creek, lake, or river had to offer, even if he had nothing in the live well at dusk other than memories of a perfect breeze, sandwich, or companion.

This attitude did not only emerge when Jack had a trusty fishing pole in his hand, either. Whether Mr. King, legendary Davenport band director, marched beside young performers in a stadium or parade, stood in front of budding musicians on a podium or gym floor, or sat beside budding artists for a lesson in a classroom, boiler room or basement office, he expected to get the best out of each student, whether that learner prepared for an important audition at a prestigious institutionor a traumatic situation in a struggling household.

When Jack King was surrounded by family around a table at Riefe's, a blazing fire on the patio, a screen showcasing the Hawkeye's or Cubs, a pile of fish freshly fried by his son, or a pile of Christmas presents freshly wrapped by his wife of 64 years, Jack expected to get the best out of each gathering.He loved leftovers from holidays more than the feasts themselves, nibbling on cold turkey, stuffing, pie, and new memories for days as he rehashed and remembered details of the latest family lore.

And, when Jack King, beloved husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, friend, patient, customer, and educator battled Parkinson's Disease, it was no surprise to any of us that he continued to haul in whatever chance he possibly could to live fully. He fished, even though his instincts were more masterful than his fingers. He taught, even though his knowledge was easier to access than his technique. And of course he led our family, even though we had to live and gather in smaller places that were easier to navigate and fill with stories as he guided us with the strength of both his grip and his character.

Jack was famous for saying to Vonnie, the most fiercely loyal wife in history, "I'll fish until dark," before he set out to catch his limit. If it became clear that the anticipated deadline was not reached, Vonnie would pace back and forth by the front window on West Dover Court until Jack returned home safely.

In the last few weeks, Jack King has had a lot of people waiting for him to get home safely, including his father and mother, Gertrude and Chester King, brother Robert King, and brother-in-law Jack Harden, who preceded him in death. He was also guided expertly and lovingly around the clock by the selfless hands of the angels of Grand Living at Indian Creek.

However, the rest of us who survived him; particularly his wife Vonnie King, son Steve King (Rhonda), daughter Stacey Medd (Rich), granddaughter Allison Sylvester (Eric), grandson Gabriel Medd (Veronica), grandson Tanner King (Alicia), great granddaughters Ivy and River Sylvester, sister Carol Harden, and brother Thomas King will still look hopefully for signs of Jack King through our front windows as we see a dark summer sky paint a canvas for stardust, or the crisp leaves of October wave goodbye to us all. We will also search for Jack's presence through the acts of service, generosity, gratitude, and importance that seem to following his footsteps, and strive to make our own imprints on the paths Jack knows we have yet to travel on our own.

On the night of August 16, when the world around him seemed to be suffocating in hatred, destruction, and sickness, Jack King realized that instead of fishing until dark, he needed to take one more powerful breath and fish until the light. When it is safe to do so, we will have a Celebration of Life that bursts with illumination. In the meantime, you may pay tribute to Jack's special light by sending memorials to either the Jack King Music Scholarship (Established in 2013 via a sustaining donation and the Davenport Schools Foundation), an award given annually to an outstanding musician who will continue performing in college, or the Davenport Central Band Parents Organization, with all memorials in Jack King's name being used to directly impact students in the program that Jack nourished through his excellence. Both worthy destinations for memorials will create limitless possibilities for a future fortified by one extraordinary man's past.