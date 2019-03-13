Home

Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home
1500 10th Ave
Fulton, IL 61252
(815) 589-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Jack L. Lundeen


1939 - 2019
Jack L. Lundeen Obituary

Jack L. Lundeen

March 9, 2019

IRON RIVER, WI-JACK L. LUNDEEN, 80, of Iron River, WI, formerly of Fulton, IL, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Solvay Hospice Home in Duluth, MN.

His funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Rev. Scott Stephan, pastor of Second Reformed Church in Fulton, will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial has been established by the family.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2019
