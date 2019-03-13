Jack L. Lundeen

March 9, 2019

IRON RIVER, WI-JACK L. LUNDEEN, 80, of Iron River, WI, formerly of Fulton, IL, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Solvay Hospice Home in Duluth, MN.

His funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Rev. Scott Stephan, pastor of Second Reformed Church in Fulton, will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial has been established by the family.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com