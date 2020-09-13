1/1
Jackie A. Ernst
1966 - 2020
Jackie A. Ernst (née Warner)

May 20, 1966-August 31, 2020

ELK RIVER, MN- She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Warner. Survived by her two children, Elayne and Will; her mother, Bev Warner; her sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews and her ex-husband, Steve.

A celebration of life will be held on September 20, at 1 pm. at her friend Chris's house at 7484 - 163rd Avenue NW, Ramsey, MN 55303.

Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery at a later date. Cards and flowers can be sent to 7484 -163rd Avenue NW, Ramsey, MN 55303, or memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
at her friend Chris's house
