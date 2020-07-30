Jackie Erikson

June 22, 1935-July 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jackie Erikson,85, passed away July 25th at Genesis Hospital, Davenport IA.

Schroder Mortuary is in charge of the cremation. Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service will be held at a later date at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities (formerly the Unitarian Church.)

Jackie was born in Chicago on June 22nd, 1935 to parents Norman and Vercele (Foster) Nelson. Jackie graduated from Cerro Gordo H.S. in central Illinois, and from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Jackie taught school in several districts including Michigan and Illinois; last as a substitute teacher in East Moline School District for many years.

She enjoyed researching family history and was a member of the Bureau County Historical Society. Jackie was an active member of the U.U. congregation for 55 years.

She was fond of horses and when younger was a volunteer at the New Kingdom Trailriders, (a group which promotes horse back riding for children with mobility issues).

Memorials can go to the U.U. congregation (www.uucqc.org), Trailriders (www.nktriders.org) or a charity of your choice.

Survivors include Harvey, her husband of 61 years, and children Carlene (Bill Willet) Erikson, Trista (Chris) Rada, Zack Erikson, grandchilden Teagan (Tanner) Wiltgen, Jace (Nicole) Erikson, great-grandson Isaiah Erikson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Nelson and sister Georgia Squires.

