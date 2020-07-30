1/2
Jackie Erikson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackie Erikson

June 22, 1935-July 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jackie Erikson,85, passed away July 25th at Genesis Hospital, Davenport IA.

Schroder Mortuary is in charge of the cremation. Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service will be held at a later date at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities (formerly the Unitarian Church.)

Jackie was born in Chicago on June 22nd, 1935 to parents Norman and Vercele (Foster) Nelson. Jackie graduated from Cerro Gordo H.S. in central Illinois, and from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Jackie taught school in several districts including Michigan and Illinois; last as a substitute teacher in East Moline School District for many years.

She enjoyed researching family history and was a member of the Bureau County Historical Society. Jackie was an active member of the U.U. congregation for 55 years.

She was fond of horses and when younger was a volunteer at the New Kingdom Trailriders, (a group which promotes horse back riding for children with mobility issues).

Memorials can go to the U.U. congregation (www.uucqc.org), Trailriders (www.nktriders.org) or a charity of your choice.

Survivors include Harvey, her husband of 61 years, and children Carlene (Bill Willet) Erikson, Trista (Chris) Rada, Zack Erikson, grandchilden Teagan (Tanner) Wiltgen, Jace (Nicole) Erikson, great-grandson Isaiah Erikson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Nelson and sister Georgia Squires.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved