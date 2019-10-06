|
Jackson Dean Gatton
October 2, 2019
BETTENDORF-Jackson Dean Gatton, of Bettendorf, IA, was born sleeping on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 to Zach and Lydia Gatton. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery in Davenport, IA on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 3:30pm. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com Memorials may be made to the family. Memorial contributions will be used to create a scholarship fund in Jackson's Honor.
Those left to honor Jackson's memory are his parents; grandparents: Denice & David Ertz and Brent & Tracy Gatton; great-grandparents: Betty Swafford, Mike Sisco, Carol Ertz, and Dean & Sharon Bradley; aunts and uncles: Sarah (Kyle) Roed, Samantha (Davis) Lowenberg, Jesse Ertz, Zen (Jessica) Gatton and Zeke (Andrea) Gatton; and cousins: Jude, Thea & Sienna Roed and Sutton Lowenberg.
Those who proceeded him in death are his great-grandparents: Warren Ertz, Betty Sisco and Hubert & Glenadene Gatton.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 6, 2019