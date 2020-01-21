|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Maher
October 20, 1938-January 23, 2020
BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Maher, 81, of Bettendorf will be 10am Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Jackie passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Jackie was born October 20, 1938 in Davenport, a daughter of Hubert and Jeanne (McDermott) Wolters. She was a graduate of ICA and worked as a medical assistant for Dr. E.A. Motto and Dr. E.V. Motto.
Jacqueline was united in marriage to Joseph "Joe" Breen Maher, Sr. on August 22, 1959 in Davenport, Iowa. Prior to his death, they celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Memorials may be made to the Humility of Mary Center or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.
Those left to honor Jackie's memory include her children: daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly (Dave) Baker, Marianne (Bob) Corbin, Casey Maher; son and daughter-in-law Joe (Jen) Maher, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Melissa (Scott) Simatovich, Ryan Corbin, Matt (Kristin) Baker, Jerry (Rachel) Helwig, Allison (Nathan) Germundson, Betsey (Jake) Vold, Thomas Corbin, Sami Maher, Anna, William, Nicholas, Ella, and Sam Fleming; great-grandchildren: Gary (Amy), Ryan, Maria, Corbin, Matilda, and Lucy Simatovich, Mabel Germundson, Cole Baker, Taylor and Maren Vold; and great-great-grandchildren: Emma and Levi Simatovich; siblings: Connie (Bill) Buechele and Bob (Margaret Andersen) Wolters.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, her parents and husband, Joe. May they rest in peace.
