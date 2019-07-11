Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Vens

June 22, 1952-July 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Vens, 67, Davenport, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Burial will be at a later date in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until 11a.m. Saturday at church. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jackie was born June 22, 1952 in Davenport, a daughter of Lawrence W. and Betty Jane (Rohwer) Vens. The love of her life was Phil Panther. He preceded her in death April 3, 2014.

Jackie worked at Kresges, Braemmer's Cabinets, 30 Lanes (16 years), Rustic Ridge, The Grove Tap, and the kitchen at Von Maur Corporate (14 years), retiring in 2014.

Jackie adored her nieces and nephews, whether it was watching their sports endeavors or the annual school pictures that she treasured. She loved Red Lobster, the Chicago Cubs, collecting purses, Isabel Blooms and watching Grey's Anatomy, Chicago Fire, Med, P.D. Jackie was a tremendous cook.

Survivors include her siblings: Judee (Ron) Ward, Larry (Susie) Vens, and Cheryl (Ron) Sone; nieces and nephews, Kristal (Nick) Happ, Brad (Nicole) Ward, Tyler, Ramsey (Connie) and Rachel Vens, Aubrey (Adam) Rittmanick, and Lena Sone; great-nieces and nephews, Hannah, Ally, Paige, Payton, Lexi, Parker, Cormack, Hazel, and June; Phil's kids, Adam (Kelly) Panther; their children: Keegan and Conlan; Missy (Mark) McQuate; their kids, Landyn, Rhylee, and Savannah; a 2nd mom to Carey Cook Behrends, her very special friend, Mona DeDecker, and many special cousins.

She was preceded in death by her best friend and soul-mate, Phil Panther, parents, sister-in-law, Cindy Vens, and another best friend, Jill Cook. Online remembrances may be shared at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.