Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Jacquelyn Marie "Jackie" Wilcox


1951 - 2019
Jacquelyn Marie "Jackie" Wilcox Obituary

Jacquelyn "Jackie" Marie Wilcox

September 12, 1951-December 2, 2019

LONG GROVE-Mass of Christian Burial and Funeral Services for Jacquelyn "Jackie" Marie Wilcox, 68, of Long Grove, will be 10:30 AM, Friday December 6, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Church with additional visitation held one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Long Grove. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jackie was born on September 12, 1951 in Davenport, the daughter of Robert J. and Ruth (Twigg) Blanche. She was united in marriage to Dennis Shannon in 1972. She later married Terry Wilcox on April 8, 2000.

Jackie was recently retired as the City Clerk for Long Grove. She enjoyed traveling south for the winter, was a proud member of Scott County Democrats, working on numerous campaigns, and volunteered for the Special Olympics. Above all, Jackie loved to spend time with her family.

Memorials may be made to Scott County Special Olympics, Long Grove Fire Department, or to St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Terry; children, Amy Shannon, Long Grove, Jason (Kari) Shannon, Eldridge, Carrie Jackson, Long Grove, Brenda Wilcox, Davenport, and Tricia Nichols, Eldridge; grandchildren Kailee (Mitch) McCubbin, Willard Hildebrandt, Mayson Shannon, Jacob Porth, Ashlynn Shannon, Anna Nichols, Jane Nichols, and Reese Jackson; great-granddaughter, Jacquelyn McCubbin; sister, Judy (Roger) Kirby, and brother, Butch (Marianne) Blanche; as well as numerous nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Donald.

For more information and online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 3, 2019
