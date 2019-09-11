Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Davenport Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacques Burda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacques A. "Jack" Burda


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacques A. "Jack" Burda Obituary

Jacques A. "Jack" Burda

December 11, 1919-September 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Graveside Services for Jacques A. "Jack" Burda, 99, of Davenport, formerly of Longville, Minnesota, will be 11:30a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 until 11a.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Jack passed peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Jacque Alger Burda was born December 11, 1919 in Davenport, a son of Herbert and Dorothy (Alger) Burda. Jack played outfield in the New York Yankees farm system for a while before and following his service to our country in the Army during World War II. He was primarily stationed in California and India and honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Jack married Margaret Daigger September 4, 1946 in Davenport. She preceded him in death November 26, 1994.

Jack owned and operated Bettendorf Tobacco Company alongside his brother, Bill, as well as the Lindsay Tap, which is now 11th Street Precinct in the East Village of Davenport.

Jack loved his home on Woman's Lake in Longville, Minnesota, as was able to spend a couple weeks there this past summer. He had a great passion for fishing and enjoyed walking his black lab, Satin.

Memorials may be made to the Longville Community Church, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or the VFW Post 9128.

Those left to honor Jack's memory include his children: Brad Burda, Portland, Oregon; Lynn Winterbottom, Raleigh, North Carolina; and Brian (Diana) Burda, Davenport; son-in-law, Fred Jefford, Bettendorf; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Devin, Seth, Nathan, Brett, Jamie, Megan, and Jacque "Jack" and 8 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Judy Morrell and Joy Andrews, both of LeClaire.

In addition to his wife, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Vernita Jefford and brothers, Bill (Phyllis) and Keith (Beverly) Burda.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacques's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now