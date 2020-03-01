Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202

Jacqui J. Grimshaw


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqui J. Grimshaw Obituary

Jacqui J. Grimshaw

October 20, 1927-February 28, 2020

BETTENDORF-Jacqui J. Grimshaw, 92, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Bettendorf Health Care Center. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded and a private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society or the Salvation Army.

Jacqui was born October 20, 1927 in Peoria, IL. She was the daughter of Stanley and Lottie (Schuck) Ringel. She worked as an Interior Designer prior to her retirement. After that she enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations.

She was a member of St James Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Jacqui enjoyed: flower gardening, reading and sewing, especially quilts. She dearly loved her cats and was a big Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett fan. Jacqui was feisty but greatly enjoyed her gin and tonics and her coffee and will be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Merry (John) Freiburger, Davenport; Melodee Liebbe, Phflugerville, TX, Mark (Cathy) Grimshaw, Franklin, WI, 5 grandchildren and 7great grandchildren. Two grandchildren and two brothers preceded her in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqui's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -