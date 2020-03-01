|
Jacqui J. Grimshaw
October 20, 1927-February 28, 2020
BETTENDORF-Jacqui J. Grimshaw, 92, of Bettendorf, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Bettendorf Health Care Center. Per her request, cremation rites will be accorded and a private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society or the Salvation Army.
Jacqui was born October 20, 1927 in Peoria, IL. She was the daughter of Stanley and Lottie (Schuck) Ringel. She worked as an Interior Designer prior to her retirement. After that she enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations.
She was a member of St James Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Jacqui enjoyed: flower gardening, reading and sewing, especially quilts. She dearly loved her cats and was a big Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett fan. Jacqui was feisty but greatly enjoyed her gin and tonics and her coffee and will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Merry (John) Freiburger, Davenport; Melodee Liebbe, Phflugerville, TX, Mark (Cathy) Grimshaw, Franklin, WI, 5 grandchildren and 7great grandchildren. Two grandchildren and two brothers preceded her in death.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2020