Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Castrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Castrey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. "Jim" Castrey Obituary

James A. "Jim" Castrey

October 22, 1934-May 14, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for James A. "Jim" Castrey, 84, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, Illinois. The family will greet friends Friday from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. in the gathering space at church. Jim passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport surrounded by his family.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

James Alfred Castrey was born October 22, 1934 in Moline, a son of Alfred Dean and Margaret Mary (Rogiers) Castrey. He served our country in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 12 years.

Jim married Mary Lorraine Cupp September 10, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. They have celebrated almost 64 years of marriage.

Jim retired in 1998 as the Director of Transportation for Thoms Proestler Company, Rock Island, having previously been the President and General Manager at Al's Truck Line, Inc. in Davenport.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a former parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as a trustee and on the parish council. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Loras Council 532 (both 3rd & 4th Degrees), Quad City Transportation Club, the Iowa Motor Truck Association, and AARP, as well as an instructor of the 55 Alive courses through AARP.

Jim was devoted to his family; he enjoyed fishing in Canada on family trips and had a great sense of humor, always ready with a good joke. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or St. Mary's Monastery, Moline.

Those left to honor Jim's memory include his wife, Mary, Bettendorf; children, Debbie (Bobby) Castrey-King, Lakeview, California, Patti (Miguel) Umana, Davenport, Lori (David) Emerick, Rock Island, and Chris (Stacy) Castrey, Davenport, a daughter-in-law Judy Castrey, Rockford, Illinois; grandchildren: Miranda Castrey, Melissa (Gabe) Torres, Travis (Summer) Castrey, Jacob (Brooke) Castrey, Natalie (Jason) Wenzel, Gary (Blair) Umana, Jordan Emerick, and Ben Castrey; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, William Castrey, Ensenada, Mexico; sisters-in-law, Fran Wolfe, Davenport, Bonnie Castrey, Hunington Beach, California, Deanna Westmyer, Fountain Valley, California, and Jeanne Cupp, Rock Island.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Castrey in 2017, a great-grandchild, Natasia Castrey, his parents, and a brother, Robert Castrey. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now