James A. "Jim" Castrey

October 22, 1934-May 14, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for James A. "Jim" Castrey, 84, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, Illinois. The family will greet friends Friday from 9 a.m. until 11a.m. in the gathering space at church. Jim passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport surrounded by his family.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

James Alfred Castrey was born October 22, 1934 in Moline, a son of Alfred Dean and Margaret Mary (Rogiers) Castrey. He served our country in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 12 years.

Jim married Mary Lorraine Cupp September 10, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. They have celebrated almost 64 years of marriage.

Jim retired in 1998 as the Director of Transportation for Thoms Proestler Company, Rock Island, having previously been the President and General Manager at Al's Truck Line, Inc. in Davenport.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a former parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as a trustee and on the parish council. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Loras Council 532 (both 3rd & 4th Degrees), Quad City Transportation Club, the Iowa Motor Truck Association, and AARP, as well as an instructor of the 55 Alive courses through AARP.

Jim was devoted to his family; he enjoyed fishing in Canada on family trips and had a great sense of humor, always ready with a good joke. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or St. Mary's Monastery, Moline.

Those left to honor Jim's memory include his wife, Mary, Bettendorf; children, Debbie (Bobby) Castrey-King, Lakeview, California, Patti (Miguel) Umana, Davenport, Lori (David) Emerick, Rock Island, and Chris (Stacy) Castrey, Davenport, a daughter-in-law Judy Castrey, Rockford, Illinois; grandchildren: Miranda Castrey, Melissa (Gabe) Torres, Travis (Summer) Castrey, Jacob (Brooke) Castrey, Natalie (Jason) Wenzel, Gary (Blair) Umana, Jordan Emerick, and Ben Castrey; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, William Castrey, Ensenada, Mexico; sisters-in-law, Fran Wolfe, Davenport, Bonnie Castrey, Hunington Beach, California, Deanna Westmyer, Fountain Valley, California, and Jeanne Cupp, Rock Island.

He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Castrey in 2017, a great-grandchild, Natasia Castrey, his parents, and a brother, Robert Castrey. May they rest in peace.

