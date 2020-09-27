1/1
James C. Redmond
James C. Redmond

March 29, 1939-September 25, 2020

IOWA FALLS-James C. Redmond, 81, of Iowa Falls, Iowa passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to Covid-19 there will be no services. Memorials in James memory may be made to the Iowa Falls High School Booster Club. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

James was born March 29, 1939 in Pottsville, Arkansas to Silas and C. Earle (Pennington) Redmond. He joined the U.S. Air Force following his graduation from Wardell High School in 1957. James married Barbara McMinn in 1961 and went on to enjoy 59 years of marriage.

James accomplished so much in life, but his biggest accomplishment, goal, and achievement was being a wonderful husband and loving father. In his twilight years, you could always find him in the stands or audience at any one of his nine grandchildrens activities or events. When not playing his favorite role as the "world's greatest fan", you could find him working on his comedy routine delivery by telling his latest and greatest jokes to a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Redmond; children, Darrin (Angie) Redmond, Kimberly (Robert) Iskra, and Dirk (Judy) Redmond; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Max Redmond and Lynn Redmond.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Juanita, Jane, and Pat; and brother, Silas Jr.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
