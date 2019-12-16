|
|
James 'Jim' Cary
December 15, 2019
TIPTON-James 'Jim' Cary, 92, of Tipton, entered eternity early Sunday, December 15, 2019 while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a Masonic Service held at 6:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Fry's. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be private in Tipton Masonic Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established in Jim's memory with proceeds given to the Tipton Senior Dining Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019