1/2
James Dale (Jim) Behrend
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James (Jim) Dale Behrend

VENTURA, CA-James (Jim) Dale Behrend passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Jim was born in 1944 in Iowa City Iowa. He is the son of Marion Reeser and Melvin "Dutch" Behrend. Jim graduated from Muscatine High School in 1963. He lettered in Football, Track and Swimming while attending MHS. He also was voted Best Physique, an award he was proud of and talked about often. He also talked often about winning the "golden egg" at an Easter Egg hunt in Muscatine, Iowa when he was ten years old. Inside the egg was $2.50.

He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army as a machine gunner from 1965 to 1968 in the 4th and 25th Infantry Division. He received several awards while serving in Vietnam; the Army Commendation Award for Heroism, Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman's Badge.

Jim attended Blackhawk College in Moline, Illinois.

In 1968 Jim was accepted into an apprenticeship at the Rock Island Arsenal. Jim raised his family in Bettendorf Iowa and retired from the R.I.A on September 3, 1999 after 33 years of service.

Jim relocated to California in 2004 to be closer to his grandchildren.

He was a true, loyal, avid Iowa Hawkeye fan through thick and thin and supported all University of Iowa teams with a strong emphasis on football. Go Hawks!

Jim had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. He was the kindest person and everybody who knew him loved him. He was a great father, friend, brother, grandpa, father-in-law and son.

Our dad, Jim, is survived by a host of family and friends who love and miss him dearly.

If you feel so inclined to honor our dad, please do so by making a donation to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 16, 2020
I am so sorry to read that Jim has passed away. I was in the class of 63 with Jim and he was truly a wonderful and kind person. So fun to know and be around. Prayers to all your family in you loss.
Gini Van Zandt
Classmate
September 16, 2020
Always the good guy! My heart aches over his passing. Condolences to his family! May he R.I.P.
Cheryl Moss Handley
Classmate
September 16, 2020
Jim was a gentleman. Hard worker. Fun to be around. Always told silly jokes. He loved his family. Always talked about his kids and grandkids. Loved of the Hawkeyes. Love you my friend. You will be missed.
Susan Stibolt
Friend
September 16, 2020
Jim was a gentleman. Hard worker. Fun to be around. Always told silly jokes. He loved his family. Always talked about his kids and grandkids. Loved of the Hawkeyes. Love you my friend. You will be missed.
Susan
Friend
September 16, 2020
I remember him as a friend of my brother Fred. Handsome guy he was and well mannered. So sorry to see he has passed.
Mary Lemkau
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved