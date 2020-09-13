James Donald "Don" Megown

September 8, 2020

BETTENDORF-James Donald "Don" Megown, 87, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Memorial Garden in Davenport, with a public memorial service to be held at a later date, due to COVID. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Camp Shalom.

Don was born in 1933 to Paul and Madge Megown in Hannibal, MO. He proudly served his country in the U.S Navy during the Korean War. In 1956, Don was united in marriage to Patricia Horstmeyer in Palmyra, MO. He retired from Bawden Printing in 1998. During his life, Don greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, gardening, camping, cheering on the Cubs, and spent many happy years as a dedicated volunteer at St. Paul Lutheran Church and Camp Shalom. Don had a huge heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and many well-loved friends. His smile and his joyful personality will be remembered by those who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Pat; son, Dale (Jennifer) Megown, Portage, WI; daughters, Lisa Shoumaker, Davenport, IA and Judy (Darrin) Schneider, Bettendorf, IA; six grandchildren: Mallory (Ben) Bare, Renton, WA and Corey (Mallory) Megown, Milwaukee, WI; Luke Shoumaker, Peoria, IL and Whitney Shoumaker, Davenport, IA; Nick Schneider, Preston, IA and Kayla (Brandon) Frazier, Solon, IA; and great-grandchildren: Archer and Rooney Bare; Addie Allred, Sophia, Bodhi, and Presley Shoumaker, and Zechariah Drilling; Emma, Wyatt, and Harper Schneider, Leah and Sawyer Frazier; and his chihuahau Ike. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Juanita Taliaferro and Darlene Megown, and brothers: Robert, Richard and Neil Megown.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Elliot Galey, Genesis VNA & Hospice, and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for their wonderful care.