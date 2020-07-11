1/1
James E. Klauer
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Klauer

August 8, 1932-July 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Graveside services for James E. Klauer, 87, of Davenport, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends and family Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Mr. Klauer died peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.

James Edwin Klauer was born on August 8, 1932 in Davenport, a son of Edwin and Loretta (Hammerlink) Klauer. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War. James was united in marriage to Celia Ann Clark on October 15, 1955 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf. She preceded him in death on April 17, 2015 after 59 years of marriage.

James worked for Alcoa for over 40 years, retiring in 1995. He was a jack of all trades, and could do anything he put his mind to. James enjoyed the many years he and his family spent at their cabin on the Wapsi River where he loved to fish.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Survivors include his children: Cynthia (Rob) Klauer-Grace, Lindale, Texas, Keith Klauer, Donahue, and Sheri Blair, Davenport; grandchildren; Maranda, Rachel, Brittni, Frank (Becky), Jennifer (Randall), Julie, Clark, and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Willow and Landon; a brother, Herb Klauer, Davenport; sister-in-law, Donna (Al) Schnoebolen, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, James was preceded in death by a son, Larry Klauer, parents, and siblings: Doris Hintze, Paul Klauer, and Marie Epping. May they rest in peace.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Davenport Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved