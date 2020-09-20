James "Jim" E. Lundquist

November 8, 1930-September 13, 2020

ELDRIDGE-James "Jim" E. Lundquist, 89, of Eldridge, Iowa died Sunday, September 13, 2020. Cremation rites were accorded. A private service will be held. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented by the Walcott American Legion Post 548. Memorials may be made in care of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport or a charity of your choice.

Jim was born November 8, 1930 in Ottumwa, Iowa the sixth of seven children son of William and Evalina McKelvey Lundquist.

His father died when he was 12, and his mother moved the family to Davenport.

As a child, he enjoyed sports and learned to pole vault at J. B. Young Junior High School. He set the pole vault high school record at Drake Relays and won the state meet.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

Jim earned a Bachelor's degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) where he set the school record in pole vault and made it to the Olympic trials while he was in the Army.

Upon returning from Korea, he married the love of his life, Gladys Assink, August 21, 1954 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

They lived in Mt. Vernon, Iowa for three years where Jim taught junior high physical education, math, science and coached the junior high athletes. He remained a mentor to many of his students throughout his life.

In 1958, daughter Lori was born and 15 months later twins Linda and Lisa. Moving to Davenport in 1959, he worked as an insurance agent for State Farm for 36 ½ years.

Jim was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

As a busy and attentive father, he enjoyed attending all of his daughter's activities and sports. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing, golf trips to Myrtle Beach, SC, family vacations and spending time with his grandchildren. A quiet and attentive listener who never complained, he was a good man.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gladys Lundquist, Eldridge, Iowa; daughters, Linda (Robert "Pete") Auliff, Walcott, Iowa and Lisa (Matthew) Colesworthy, Sun Valley, Idaho; son-in-law Robert Pollet, Newtown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Danielle Pollet, West Chester, Pennsylvania, Andrew (Nicole) Petersen, Bondurant, Iowa and Kelly (Kyle) Fenimore, Pleasant Hill, Iowa; great granddaughter Brenna Petersen, many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Cherry (Frank Herring), Strawberry Plains, Tennessee; sister-in-law Lola (Robert) Galiher, Manchester, Iowa and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lori Pollet; sister, Duaine Brewer; brothers, Ralph, Richard "Gene", Harold and Don Lundquist.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com