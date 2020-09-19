James E Powers

September 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-James E Powers, 71 years old, died peacefully at home on September 10, 2020.

The family will host a Celebration of Life party for family and friends at Frackie's Burgers Bites & Brew; 2820 Rockingham Road, Davenport, IA from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. Online condolences may be left at rungemortuary.com.

A private interment of his ashes will be arranged at a later date.

James was born to Martin W. Powers and Esther C. (Schaefer) Powers in Anselmo, Nebraska. He married Denyse Dodds of Maquoketa, IA in 1971. They were married for 22 years.

Jim worked as an auto body technician for 30+ years until his retirement. He loved hunting in his younger years, watching old John Wayne movies, grilling and cooking. He was a jokester. He will always be remembered for his ability to "tell a good story" and his long hair covered with a stocking cap, toothpick and razor blade --an auto body professional's tools! In the late 1980's he was a boat driver for the Backwater Gambler's Water Ski Shows. He also volunteered his culinary skills for several fundraiser events.

Big Jim is survived by his children: Stephanie (Marty) Newton and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Powers; his grandchildren: Anthony (Alison) Powers, Kirstie Newton, Jordan Newton, Tyler Powers, and Chase Powers. Great Grand Children are Wyatt Powers and Paisley Powers, all of the Quad Cities.

In addition to the wonderful memories created with his immediate family, he enjoyed "up north" time with his nephew, Kevin (Cathy) Corbin of Nekoosa, WI; great-nephews: Timothy (Casey Jo) Corbin of Sterling, IL and Micah Corbin of Clinton, IA and great niece, Carol Corbin of Tallahassee, FL.

Frank (Jackie) Berner and Charles (Deidra) Messmer were and will always be cherished "Best Friends" from the Quad Cities. Food, Friendship and Laughs – All the time!

Jim is further survived by many nieces and nephews and their families to include: John, David, and Michael Corbin; Valerie Arlen-Soldner; Theresa Warman, Amy Ray, Christina Alfonso, Jennifer Monteleone, Seth Summer, Shane Summer, and Sheena Anderson. Along with in-laws: Denny Dodds, Dawn (Robert) Suthers, and Diane (Stanley) Summer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Klomp; sisters, Helen (Corbin) Richardson and Connie Klomp; parents-in-law, Leonard and Evelyn Dodds and beloved Aunt Hazel Meier.

Memorials in memory of "Big Jim" can be made to the family.