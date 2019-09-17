|
James E. Slavens
June 15, 1942-September 16, 2019
BETTENDORF-Memorial services to celebrate the life of James E. Slavens, 77, of Bettendorf will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport. Private family inurnment will be in St. Paul Lutheran's Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 3-6p.m. Sunday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown, Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Endowment, or Rotary International.
Jim died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, surrounded by his family.
James Earl Slavens was born on June 15, 1942 in Kewanee, Illinois, a son of Joe and Vesta (Hickman) Slavens. He was a graduate of Bettendorf High School, University of Iowa earning a degree in Economics, University of Iowa Law School with a Juris Doctorate, the National Trust School, Northwestern and The Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Jim had a long business career starting as a Lawyer in partnership with his brother Bob in Davenport, later he and Bob moved on to Banking and spent the majority of their careers working together to build Northwest Bank and Trust Co. in addition to land development. After retiring from banking Jim focused on the law helping people through his mediation practice and business brokerage. Jim also loved to help people in their business endeavors and volunteered his time mentoring.
He had been previously married to Judith Ollar. He was then united in marriage to Cheri Treiber July 10, 1993.
Jim was an avid boater, he loved to spend time on the water starting at a young age while fishing with family in Canada and continuing throughout his life. He loved to entertain people on his boat during the summers on the Mississippi. Curiosity and the sense of adventure kept Jim active with meeting and talking to people whether on his boat, walking with friends or while traveling the world. More than anything he enjoyed traveling with his wife Cheri, lunches with his sons, cheering on his grandchildren and his group of friends affectionately referred to as "the Good Ol' Boys".
Jim will be remembered by his contagious smile, hard work, adventurous spirit, generosity with his time and his love of family.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran, a lifelong member of Bettendorf Rotary, Lindsay Park Yacht Club and Past President of The Outing Club.
Survivors include his wife Cheri and his children, John (Maria) Slavens, Chanhassen, Minnesota, Matt (Amanda) Slavens, Davenport, Sam (Chris) Slavens, Bettendorf and Step Children, Brad (Liz) Treiber, Bettendorf, Jill (Mike) Postel, Erie, Colorado and Brett (Shannon) Treiber, Muscatine; 15 grandchildren: his sister in law, Muriel Slavens, nephew Joe (Ann) Slavens, Bettendorf, niece Jane (Chris) Flesher, his aunt, Wanda Smith, Bettendorf, and cousins, Marylou Coon, David Smith, and Linda Weatherly, Bettendorf
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Colin Slavens and Sara Slavens, and his brother, Bob Slavens.
