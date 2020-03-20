Home

March 19, 1938-March 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA-Died Tuesday, March 17 at LA County Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He leaves his wife Radka Falk of Los Angeles. Also survived by brother Robert and sister Doris Starkey. Daughter Julie Keith, son James Jr and Gina (Bingham), daughter Elizabeth, son Peter and daughter Stephanie(Tracey Way) all from his first marriage to Mary Margaret Kinney, deceased. Also survived by son Jonathan from second marriage. Grandchildren John, Peter, Emily, Shianna, Robert, Lily, Vinnie and Luke. Preceded in death by sister Louise Dunlop.

Born March 19, 1938 in Moline by Robert and Mildred(Quade)Falk. Grew up in and around Moline area. Attended Atkinson High School but graduated high from Moline High School in 1956. He enjoyed sports and reunions with his extended family in Bishop Hill. Falk was an avid garage sale host, collected Volvos and liked renovation projects. He worked at various establishments throughout the Quad Cities as a bartender. Also had a brief stint as a film actor, appearing as a sax player in "Bix" and as Brooke Shields father in "An American Love". And he met Sinatra.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2020
