James "Jim" Geerts

February 3, 1932-September 25, 2020

DAVENPORT-James "Jim" Geerts, 88, of Davenport, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Davenport following surgery for a broken hip.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at Runge. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, face masks will be required. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or to a charity of your choice.

James Joseph Geerts was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Davenport, to Theodore and Marie (Meyer) Geerts. Jim served in the United States Marine Corps Division from 1951-52. Returning home, he worked at the gas station of his future father-in-law when he met the love of his life, Marilyn Rita Haiston. They were united in marriage on Oct. 22, 1955, in Davenport. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary next month.

In the early years, Jim and Marilyn enjoyed bowling and square-dancing. Jim also was involved in real estate ventures. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Roederer Transfer & Storage, Davenport. After "retiring," Jim was employed by Linwood Mining part-time. He always worked hard to provide for his wife and five children.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn, Davenport; daughters, RosAnne "Rose" (Joe) Stark, Lascassas, TN, and Cynthia "Cindy" (David) Hannum, Pasco, WA; sons, Joseph "Joe" (Barb) Geerts, Davenport, and Gerald "Jerry" Geerts, Granbury, TX; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters- and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Dave Gould, LeClaire, IA, and Karen Staub and Diane Geerts, both of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffery; a daughter-in-law, Jeri Geerts; sisters, Mary Geerts and Helen Frommelt; and brothers, Richard, Anthony and Wayne.