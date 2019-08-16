|
James H. Owens
May 31, 1942-August 11, 2019
BELLE PLAINE, IA-James H. Owens, 77, of Belle Plaine IA formerly of LeClaire passed away on August 11, 2019 at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. Inurnment will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery along with his wife Dawn Owens. Memorials may be left to any Veteran Organization of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
James was born on May 31, 1942 in Ravana, OH to Walter and Leota Mae (Kimble) Owens. He was drafted into the US Army where he was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving from 1968-1979. James was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal as a weapon specialist, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Those left to honor his memory are his sons, Chris (Katrina) and James (Jamie) Owens; five grandchildren, Devon, Brittney, Amber, Crystal and Franchesca.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 16, 2019