James Joseph Henrick

April 11, 1969-September 2, 2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, ID-James Joseph Henrick, 51, passed away on September 2, 2020 in Mountain Home, ID. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Davenport Memorial Park Chapel, followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity in his honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

James was born on April 11, 1969 to Robert William Henrick and Mary Margaret Tucker Henrick in Davenport, IA. He grew up there, and went to school at Scott Community College. Jim was working, with 25 years of experience, in Quality Assurance with emphasis on dimensional and visual inspection, calibration, supervision, document control, internal and external auditing, in Aerospace, Medical, Composites and Manufacturing environments in Utah. He married Tamara Woolston in 1993, later divorced. He married Joy Behr in 2011, later divorced. He has no children from either marriage. Jim moved from Salt Lake City, Utah in 2019, moving to Mountain Home, Idaho.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Henrick; brother, Robert S. Henrick & his wife JoAnn, of Mountain Home; two nieces and one nephew; an uncle, Robert Tucker of Davenport, IA; and one aunt, Pat Hunt, of Tyler, TX; and many cousins.

His father passed away in 2012, and his sister, Brenda, passed away in 1988.