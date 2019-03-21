James K. "Jim" Williams

November 9, 1944-March 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-Memorial Services to celebrate the life of James K. "Jim" Williams, 74, a resident of Davenport will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Church, 2700 Middle Road, Bettendorf. His family will greet friends Friday, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Jim passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport.

James Kenneth Williams was born November 9, 1944 in Mc Cook Nebraska, a son of Harold W. and Mable I. (Livingston) Williams. He grew up in the Omaha area but returned to the Midwest in 2012 after living in Syracuse, New York for 26 years. Jim graduated from Creighton University in 1968 and earned two Master's Degrees – in Journalism from Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois in 1971 and in Special Education from the University of N. Colorado in 1973. He proudly served his country as a language interpreter in the PsyOps Program in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Jim married Connie Martin April 30, 1983 in Des Moines, Iowa. Jim worked as a General Manager for WOC/KIIK in the mid-80's. He was a member of Heritage Church where he taught preschool children. While in Syracuse he was a Young Life Volunteer.

Jim treasured visiting area medical facilities with his therapy dog Mamie providing comfort to patients, families and staff at UnityPoint and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House

Memorials may be made to Redemporists Denver Province, PO Box 173704, Denver, Colorado, 08217 or to the Trinity Hospital Radiation Department.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Connie, Davenport and step-children, Casey Schmidt, Cedar Rapids and Ryan (Megan Fawcett) Williams, Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Betty Andrews and William M. Williams.

