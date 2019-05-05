Dr James O'Neal Kern and Margaret Ann Kern February 17, 2019-August 18, 2017 BETTENDORF-James O'Neal Kern was born January 10, 1928 in Columbus, OH., son of Donald O'Neal and Gladys (Hosler) Kern and passed away on February 17, 2019. Following high school, he attended Ohio State University. Jim enlisted in US Marine Corps where he attained the rank of SGT. and following an honorable discharge from the service, he moved to Davenport to attend the Palmer School of Chiropractic. After graduating from Palmer, he joined his father, Dr Donald and grandfather, Dr Clyde's practice while also teaching at Palmer College of Chiropractic. He maintained a private practice in Bettendorf for 45 years and was a member of the Bettendorf Optimist Club, an avid bowler, golfer and diehard fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. United in marriage May 19, 1951 to Margaret Ann Littleton, they made their home in Bettendorf for 58 years. Margaret Ann (Littleton) Kern was born January 21, 1929 in Rock Island, IL, daughter of John T and Winnifred V (Enright) Littleton and passed away on August 18, 2017 after a courageous battle against cancer. She attended Immaculate Conception Academy Catholic High School and Marycrest College in Davenport. Marge held several jobs in the Quad Cities area while maintaining a home and raising their five children. In her spare time, she liked to sew, bake, root for the Cubbies and cheer on her kids at their sporting events. Those left to honor Jim and Marge's memory include their children, Deborah (Richard) Riggs, Newbury Park, CA; Dr James T (Deborah) Kern, Greene, IA; Thomas (Dawn) Kern, Davenport, IA; Dr John (Renee) Kern, Oakley, CA and Kevin O (Carri) Kern, Sacramento, CA. Their grandchildren: Joseph Kern, Katheryn Kern, A.J. Kern, Melissa (Jeremy) Burkle, Thomas Oscar Kern and step grandchildren: Janie Debacker, Jacob Debacker, Gibson Hill and Layla Hill. Three great-grandsons: Theodore, Matthew and Jonathan Burkle. Siblings: Dr Raymond T (Ruthanne) Kern; Dr Donald O (Nancy) Kern and Rosalind (Frank) Morse along with nieces, nephews and many friends. They are preceded in death by their parents, Marge's sister Mary Ellen (Littleton) Jaros and brother- in- law Roger Jaros. They will be inurned together on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Family and friends of Jim and Marge are encouraged to join the ceremony on Arsenal Island. Because it is a secured facility, we will be meeting at the River House Restaurant parking lot, 1510 River Dr., Moline IL at 11:15 a.m., and proceed as a group to gain access. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the ceremony on the second floor of the River House.