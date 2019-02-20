James L. Mitchell May 13, 1957-February 15, 2019 DAVENPORT-James L. Mitchell, age 61, passed away peacefully February 15, 2019 at his home. He was born May 13, 1957 in Kewanee, Illinois to James and Florence Mitchell. James married the love of his life Christine Watson on July 2, 1988 in Davenport, IA, at Harvest Time Family Worship Center, where they were both members. He was employed at Kraft Oscar Mayer Co. for 23 years. He then retired. He loved his wife, family, church and helping others in the community. As a gifted musician, he loved playing at various churches in the Quad City area. As an ordained Elder, he lived the life he preached, taught and witnessed in the community. He leaves to cherish his memories: Loving mother, Florence L. Mitchell; wife Christine; one brother David Allan Mitchell; four sisters, Sonya Elaine Byrd, Priscilla Ann Hollis, Winnie Mae Hunter, and Gloria Grace Mitchell, and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father and twin brother, John Charles Mitchell.. Homegoing Celebration for Elder Mitchell will be held at 11 AM Saturday February 23, 2019 at Harvest Time Family Worship Center, 636 Kirkwood Blvd. Davenport, IA Visitation will be from 9 – 11 AM. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, 1530 East 39th Street Davenport, IA. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolence to www.WeertsFH .com