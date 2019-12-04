|
James M. Cary
November 10, 1939-December 3, 2019
WALCOTT-Funeral Services to celebrate the life of James M. Cary, 80, of Walcott, will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. A luncheon will immediately follow services at Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th Street, Davenport. Honoring his wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded. His family will greet friends Saturday from 10:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. James passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Trinity, Bettendorf.
James Madison Cary was born November 10, 1939 in Morning Sun, Iowa a son of Charles and Letha (MacAffee) Cary. He was united in marriage to Donna Jennings, December 15, 1962.
Jim had worked at the former J.I. Case in Bettendorf and Burlington, retiring in 1992.
He enjoyed fishing, wood working and playing his guitar; but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a Cubsardinals fan also, depending on who was visiting.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 57 years, Donna of Walcott and their children, Lisa Cary, Walcott, Scott (Denise) Cary and Jim (Bobby) Cary, all of Davenport; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Nick (Kacy), Michelle, Mitchell, Robert, Adriana, Morgan and Emily; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Mya, Kaylin, Colton, Brysen and Kyler; a sister, Marlene Snyder, Muscatine and a brother, David (Betsy) Cary, Moline; his mother-in-law, Mary Jennings, Ottumwa; and his faithful companion, Daisy "Puppy"; as well as numerous special, and much-loved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Jean Rea, Zelda Morris, Twyla Ruby, Lois Ushman, Mary Copeland, Baja Hogan and brothers, Floyd, Dean, Charlie, Marvin and Ellis Cary.
