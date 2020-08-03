1/1
James P. Holt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James P. Holt

March 22, 1951-July 29, 2020

BELCHERTOWN-James P. Holt formerly of Belchertown, Massachusetts, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Davenport, IA.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 7th, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at the Keppy 4-H Hall, located on the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds. Masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be practiced.

James Holt was born on March 22, 1951, in Palmer, Massachusetts to Cliff and Helen Holt. He moved to Davenport, IA in 1970 to attend Palmer College of Chiropractic. He was united in marriage to Patricia Conrad on August 2, 1975.

Jim had the entrepreneurial spirit by owning a trucking, snow removal company and later owning a video store alongside his wife Pat.

James, better known as Big Jim or Pops appreciated a good flannel and a trucker hat. He always had a passion for muscle cars and mechanics & held the Chevy & John Deere brands close to his heart.

Daily, he would enjoy a cup o' joe, a smoke, and several stories. They were never short but came with plenty of laughs. If you shared stories, then there was a good chance he gave you a creative nickname & that would be how he remembered you for future conversations!

Survivors include his wife Patricia Holt, Son James P. - Jimmy jo (Amy) Holt, Davenport, IA, Daughters Holly - Hoop (John) Lischer, Park View, IA,

Heather Holt - Boo, Davenport, IA, and Heidi Holt - Heidi Ho - Hyvee, Davenport, IA, and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister Christine Leduc, his parents Cliff & Helen Holt; and son Joey Holt. May they rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved