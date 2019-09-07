|
James Patterson Hitchner
December 2, 1925-September 6, 2019
BETTENDORF-Celebration of Life services for James Patterson Hitchner, 93, of Bettendorf, will be 11 AM Wednesday September 11, 2019, at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM till service time, at the church. Burial with honors, will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund of the church.
Jim passed away at home on Friday September 6th. He was born in Woodstown, NJ on December 2, 1925, the son of Dr. Elam and Alice (Patterson) Hitchner. He graduated from Peddie Prep School, Hightstown, NJ in 1944.
Jim served in Europe during WWII with the 17th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He received his BS degree from Central Methodist University, Fayette MO, where he met his wife Rosemary (Luke). They were married on June 7, 1950, and had four children.
His business career was with International Harvester Co, working in various areas of the country, mostly in the East and Midwest. Upon transferring to the Quad Cities in 1975 he retired in 1985. Over the years, Jim was an active member of Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. A man of great faith, he was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. His quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife Rosemary, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage; daughters: Carol Carter, Oxford, PA, Alice (Ron) Newman, Ankeny, IA, and Susan (Rusty) Hayden, North Manchester, IN; grandchildren: Kimberly Carter, Sarah Carter, Stephen (Rose) Newman, Curtis (Megan) Newman, Kevin Newman, Douglas (Brogan) Hayden, Elizabeth Hayden and Shaun Hayden and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Patterson and a brother, Elam.
