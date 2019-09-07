Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
1200 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
1200 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hitchner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patterson Hitchner


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Patterson Hitchner Obituary

James Patterson Hitchner

December 2, 1925-September 6, 2019

BETTENDORF-Celebration of Life services for James Patterson Hitchner, 93, of Bettendorf, will be 11 AM Wednesday September 11, 2019, at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church, 1200 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM till service time, at the church. Burial with honors, will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund of the church.

Jim passed away at home on Friday September 6th. He was born in Woodstown, NJ on December 2, 1925, the son of Dr. Elam and Alice (Patterson) Hitchner. He graduated from Peddie Prep School, Hightstown, NJ in 1944.

Jim served in Europe during WWII with the 17th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He received his BS degree from Central Methodist University, Fayette MO, where he met his wife Rosemary (Luke). They were married on June 7, 1950, and had four children.

His business career was with International Harvester Co, working in various areas of the country, mostly in the East and Midwest. Upon transferring to the Quad Cities in 1975 he retired in 1985. Over the years, Jim was an active member of Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. A man of great faith, he was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. His quick wit and sense of humor brought joy to all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife Rosemary, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage; daughters: Carol Carter, Oxford, PA, Alice (Ron) Newman, Ankeny, IA, and Susan (Rusty) Hayden, North Manchester, IN; grandchildren: Kimberly Carter, Sarah Carter, Stephen (Rose) Newman, Curtis (Megan) Newman, Kevin Newman, Douglas (Brogan) Hayden, Elizabeth Hayden and Shaun Hayden and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Patterson and a brother, Elam.

Online condolence to www.WeertsFH.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now