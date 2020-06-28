James Purnell McCormick

November 19, 1933-June 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-James Purnell McCormick, 86, of Bonita Springs, Florida and Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24 after a long and courageous battle against a brain injury. Jim was born in San Antonio, Texas to Juanita Montalbo and Louis Hart McCormick Sr. on November 19, 1933 and was one of six children, including Louis Hart Jr., Carmen, Peggy, Mary and Ted.

He joined the Navy at 17 years of age and was a veteran of the Korean War. After his time in the service, he lived in California, Colorado and Iowa, where he flourished for several decades as an executive in the insurance industry.

In the mid 1960's, Jim transitioned from insurance to the investment industry, working in both Des Moines and Miami as a successful financial advisor.

After Hurricane Andrew, Jim and his wife Cathy relocated to the west coast of Florida to begin a new and rewarding twenty-five-year career in real estate at Bonita Bay in Bonita Springs. Active in the community, Jim and Cathy were supporters of Hope Hospice, The Autism Society of America, Wounded Warriors and the Bonita Bay Veteran's Council.

Reflecting on his varied life experiences, Jim liked to quote Arthur Ashe, "success is a journey, not a destination."

An active tennis player, Jim participated in tennis tournaments in the Midwest and Latin America and played tennis until just a few years ago. Through the Bonita Bay Tennis Group, he enjoyed being involved with Barbara's Friends, a local charity raising money for children with cancer.

Loved and adored by his family, Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Catherine Irene nee Gaston, children Jamie (Jariya), Cynthia Weeks (Scott Teasdale) and Maggi Myers (Steve); grandchildren Thompson Teasdale, Christian James Myers, James McCormick, Jr., Lucas Teasdale, Jantara McCormick and Cameron Myers; sisters Peggy McCormick (Donna) of Slidell, Louisana and Mary Regan of Dallas, Texas as well as the Gaston and Ludwig families.

A private burial will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery, located on the Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com