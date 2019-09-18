|
James R. McAtee
December 2, 1934-September 16, 2019
DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for James R. McAtee, 84, of Davenport, will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. There will be additional visitation Friday at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Handicapped Development Center, or Assumption High School.
Jim died peacefully Monday, September 16, 2019 at Manor Care, East Locust Street, Davenport surrounded by his family. He passed following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
James Robert McAtee was born on December 2, 1934 in Oelwein, Iowa, son of Robert Guy and Lorraine (Mallory) McAtee. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, and later was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer. He continued in the Army Reserves for a total of 33 years of service to our country. He was awarded many medals and awards during his service.
Jim loved to dance, and on November 28, 1958, he met Ann Breja at Danceland in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jim was united in marriage to Ann on June 17, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Vining, Iowa. They shared over 60 years of marriage and memories together, and were blessed with five wonderful children.
Mr. McAtee was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal and the U.S. Army on Arsenal Island, retiring in March of 1988 and December of 1992, respectively, after 40 years.
Jim had a great love of his family, he enjoyed coaching them in youth baseball and basketball and attending his grandchildren's games and activities. He was deeply rooted in his Catholic faith and a faithful member of St. Mary's where he was a lector, eucharistic minister, and sat on the parish council and school board. He also volunteered with the AMP, Army Retiree Council, the Bix 7, the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, rose distribution for Birthright, and the Area Maintenance Personnel. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and served for many years as the president of West Pony League Baseball. Jim was very proud of his Irish heritage and was a long-time member of the St. Patrick's Society.
Jim also enjoyed golf, reading, and traveling, especially his trips to Austria, Germany, and Italy. Jim loved all sports, especially his beloved Hawkeyes and Yankees.
Jim is survived by his adoring wife, Ann, Davenport; children: Cindy (Nick) Reyes, Bettendorf, Terry (Anne) McAtee, Davenport, Chris (Dawn) McAtee, Greenfield, Wisconsin, David "Davey" (Joan) McAtee, Channahon, Illinois, and Michelle (John) Hardt, Wilmette, Illinois; grandchildren: Robbie (Christine) Hill, Bettendorf, Joey (Jennifer) Hill, Thousand Oaks, California, Emily Hill, Lompoc, California, Dr. Hannah McAtee, St. Petersburg, Florida, Annabel McAtee, Atlanta, Georgia, John McAtee, Iowa City, Sarah and Matthew McAtee, Greenfield, Wisconsin, Brandan (Katy) McAtee, Orland Hills, Illinois, Adam (Megan) McAtee, Crest Hill, Illinois, Aaron McAtee, Channahon, Illinois, and Seamus and Tessa Hardt, Wilmette, Illinois; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Erin, and Connor Hill, and Harper and Theo McAtee; sisters-in-law, Darlene Breja, Fran Kozik, and Barb Rychnovsky, all of Belle Plaine, Iowa, and eight furry granddogs whom he loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, JoAnn, Phyllis, and Billy McAtee.
Jim's family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Manor Care for their loving support and care.
Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com